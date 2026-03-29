Pune On Alert As Rain, Thunderstorms Set To Hit Maharashtra From Monday | Canva

Pune: Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to begin across many parts of Maharashtra from Monday, bringing relief after a largely dry March. Weather experts say a shift in conditions is likely due to developing systems over central and southern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department, several districts may see thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rain, and gusty winds in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for the Pune district. Some places may also witness hailstorms.

G P Sharma of Skymet Weather said a trough is likely to form from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Marathwada. Another system may extend from coastal Karnataka to South Madhya Maharashtra. These systems will pull in moisture and support thunderstorm activity.

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The state has seen a major rainfall deficit this month. Between March 1 and 28, Maharashtra recorded about 72 per cent less rainfall than normal. This has raised concerns about farming and water supply.

Dry and warm weather is expected to continue for a short time, with clear skies till Sunday. From Monday, light rain may start in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra. Coastal areas like Konkan and Goa may remain mostly dry at first.

Rainfall is expected to increase from March 31. It may continue till April 2 or 3, with more areas getting showers and thunderstorms. Districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, along with hill regions such as Mahabaleshwar, are likely to receive rain.

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Officials say this spell could bring down temperatures and improve weather conditions. It may also help reduce the rainfall deficit in the state.

The conditions are becoming favourable due to increased moisture and stronger upper-level systems; such pre-monsoon activity is typically uneven. Some areas may get rain, while nearby places may stay dry.

Interior regions like Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Pune may see thunderstorms with winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph from March 30. Coastal districts are likely to get light to moderate rain, with stronger activity between March 31 and April 1.