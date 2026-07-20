Monsoon Road Trip: 5 Stunning Waterfalls You Can Spot On The Mumbai-Goa Highway

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 20, 2026
The Mumbai-Goa Highway transforms into one of Maharashtra's most scenic road trip routes during the monsoon. As the rains drench the Sahyadri ranges, numerous waterfalls come alive, making the journey even more breathtaking.
If you're planning a drive to Goa this rainy season, don't miss these beautiful waterfalls that offer the perfect pit stop for nature lovers and photographers.
1. Savdav Waterfall (Ratnagiri) Located near Rajapur on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Savdav Waterfall is a hidden gem that gushes down rocky cliffs during the monsoon. Its easy roadside access makes it a favourite stop for travellers.
2. Nanemachi Waterfall (Raigad) Surrounded by lush greenery near Mangaon, Nanemachi Waterfall is one of the tallest waterfalls in the Konkan region. A short trek leads to spectacular views of the cascading waters.
3. Devkund Waterfall (Raigad) Located near Bhira, a short detour from the highway takes you to the famous Devkund Waterfall. Known for its crystal-clear pool and scenic trekking trail, it's a favourite monsoon destination for adventure seekers.
4. Unhere Waterfall (Raigad) Situated near Mangaon, Unhere Waterfall offers a peaceful escape surrounded by verdant hills. The waterfall is best visited during peak monsoon when the flow is at its strongest, making it an ideal stop for a refreshing break on the Mumbai-Goa journey.
5. Marleshwar Waterfall (Ratnagiri) Close to the famous Marleshwar Temple near Sangameshwar, this picturesque waterfall flows amidst dense forests and mist-covered hills. The spiritual setting becomes even more magical during the rains.
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