Monsoon Travel: 5 Scenic Road Trips Near Mumbai That Every Nature Lover Must Experience

Top 5 Scenic Monsoon Road Trips Near Mumbai That Every Nature Lover Must Experience |

As the monsoon transforms Maharashtra into a lush green paradise, it's the perfect time to hit the road and explore some of the most scenic destinations around Mumbai. From mist-covered hills and roaring waterfalls to tranquil lakes and ancient forts, these weekend getaways offer a refreshing escape from the city's hustle. Whether you're planning a one-day drive or a quick overnight trip, here are top road trips near Mumbai that are best experienced during the rainy season.

1. Lonavala & Khandala

Distance: 85 km | Travel Time: 2 hours

One of the most popular monsoon destinations, Lonavala and Khandala come alive with cascading waterfalls, misty valleys and lush green hills. Drive via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to enjoy scenic viewpoints like Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam and Rajmachi Viewpoint.

2. Malshej Ghat

Distance: 130 km | Travel Time: 3.5-4 hours

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat is famous for its dramatic mountain roads, overflowing waterfalls and dense fog during monsoon. Reach via NH61 and enjoy breathtaking landscapes, making it a paradise for photographers and nature lovers.

3. Igatpuri

Distance: 120 km | Travel Time: 3 hours

Located on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Igatpuri offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by green mountains, lakes and waterfalls. Monsoon adds a magical charm to attractions like Bhatsa River Valley, Camel Valley and Vaitarna Dam.

4. Bhandardara

Distance: 165 km | Travel Time: 4 hours

A hidden gem in the Sahyadris, Bhandardara is known for its serene Arthur Lake, Randha Falls and Wilson Dam. Drive via Igatpuri for picturesque views as rain clouds blanket the surrounding hills.

5. Karnala Bird Sanctuary

Distance: 60 km | Travel Time: 1.5 hours

Just a short drive from Mumbai on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Karnala is ideal for a quick monsoon escape. The lush forest trails, rich birdlife and the historic Karnala Fort become especially beautiful after the rains.