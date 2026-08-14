Mumbai's Water Stock Rises To 90.96% Amid Monsoon Showers; City's 7 Lakes Gain 10,214 ML Supply In 24 Hours

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock has increased further amid continued monsoon activity, with the seven lakes supplying the city collectively reaching 90.96 per cent of their total useful live storage capacity as of Thursday morning.

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According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s lake-level report, the combined useful water stock stood at 13,16,578 million litres (ML) against the total useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The water stock has risen from 90.26 per cent recorded a day earlier, marking an increase of 0.70 percentage points in 24 hours.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna stood at 82.32 per cent of its useful live storage, while Modak Sagar was at 100 per cent. Tansa was at 99.26 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 94.69 per cent. In the remaining reservoirs, Bhatsa recorded 88.94 per cent of its useful live storage, while Vihar and Tulsi were both at 100 per cent.

The report recorded rainfall across several catchment areas over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna received 30 mm, Modak Sagar 19 mm, Tansa 25 mm and Middle Vaitarna 11 mm. Bhatsa recorded 24 mm, Vihar 31 mm and Tulsi 23 mm of rainfall.

The report also noted that Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar dams had started overflowing earlier in July. The latest rise in storage comes as Mumbai continues to receive intermittent rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season.

Mumbai Likely To See Light To Moderate Rain

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Friday after parts of the city received overnight showers. IMD has issued no rain alert for Friday or the weekend, but forecast moderate rainfall and occasional thundershowers. Isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers, while wind speeds could reach 50-60 kmph during intense rain spells.

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