Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Cloudy Skies Continue; No IMD Alert For City This Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Friday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. Several parts of Mumbai received light to moderate showers overnight, bringing some relief from the humid weather. The city was under a yellow alert on Thursday.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai on Friday or over the upcoming weekend. However, the weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and occasional thundershowers across Mumbai and its suburbs during the day.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated parts of the city could receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds. Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Friday morning was 29°C.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon activity has helped keep Mumbai's air quality in the 'Good' category. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 24 on Friday morning. AQI levels between 0 and 50 are classified as 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general population.

With no weather warning in place, Mumbai is likely to experience typical monsoon conditions over the next few days, with intermittent showers, cloudy skies and occasional gusty winds.

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