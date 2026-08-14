Mumbai Weather Update: Eastern Suburbs Receive Highest Rainfall, Water Reserves Sufficient For 319 Days

Rain clouds hover over Mumbai as moderate to heavy showers continue across the city and lake storage levels rise above 90% of the required capacity | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Moderate to heavy showers continued across several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with intermittent rainfall bringing some relief after a brief dry spell earlier this week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow alert will remain in place for Thane on Friday, while no weather alert has been issued for Mumbai and Palghar for the next three days.

Rainfall remained widespread across the city, with heavy showers reported at isolated locations. Data from BMC automated weather stations showed that the eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 16.50 mm between 8 am and 6 pm, followed by the western suburbs at 13.75 mm and Mumbai city at 11.74 mm.

Lake Levels Continue To Improve

The continuing rain has also benefited the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. Intermittent showers over the past two days have pushed the combined water stock to 13.06 lakh million litres, or around 90 per cent of the required capacity. This is marginally higher than the 12.91 lakh million litres (89.21 per cent) recorded on the same date last year.

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With the current storage, Mumbai has water reserves estimated to last for 319 days. However, despite the improved lake levels, the city continues to face a 10 per cent water cut imposed from May 15.

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