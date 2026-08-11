Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Retains Yellow Alert As Santacruz Crosses 2,000 Mm Seasonal Rainfall Mark

Heavy showers returned to Mumbai as the IMD retained a yellow alert and Santacruz crossed the 2,000 mm seasonal rainfall mark | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: After a brief lull in rainfall, Mumbai received intermittent heavy showers on Tuesday, with isolated areas recording intense spells. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept the city under a yellow alert for Wednesday, with heavy rain likely at isolated locations.

Santacruz has recorded 2,020 mm of rainfall so far this season, crossing the 2,000-mm mark and exceeding the seasonal normal by 23.4 mm. This monsoon, till now, the IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 1,676 mm and 2,020 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Suburbs Receive Heaviest Showers

According to BMC automated weather-station data, the western suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 53.83 mm, followed by the eastern suburbs at 44.59 mm and the island city at 30.12 mm between 8 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

While Mumbai remained under a yellow alert, the IMD issued an orange alert for neighbouring Thane, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Several parts of Mumbai witnessed intensified showers through the day following a brief lull.

Temperatures Drop Sharply

The spell of rain brought temperatures down by nearly 5°C in Mumbai on Tuesday. Colaba recorded 27.6°C and Santacruz 26.1°C, against 32.5°C and 31.6°C, respectively, on Monday.

The IMD has retained a yellow alert for Wednesday, forecasting heavy rain at isolated locations, while light to moderate showers are likely across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from August 13 to 15.

According to the weather bureau, the increase in rainfall activity is due to a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and an associated trough extending south-westwards. The system has drawn fresh moisture into the Konkan region, triggering increased rainfall over Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

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Lake Levels Remain Comfortable

Meanwhile, Mumbai's seven lakes have reached 12.88 lakh million litres, or 89 per cent of the required capacity, nearly on par with last year. On the same date in 2025, the lakes held 12.90 lakh million litres, or 89.16 per cent of capacity. The current stock will be sufficient for the next 314 days. The city is currently facing a 10 per cent water cut imposed from May 15.

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