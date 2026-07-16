Mumbai's Water Stock Remains Slightly Below 50%, Lake Levels Recorded At 49.65% Despite Less Rainfall

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves witnessed a marginal dip on Thursday, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city reaching 49.65 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to the latest data released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

The reservoir level decreased slightly from 49.73 per cent on July 15 to 49.65 per cent at 6 am on July 16, reflecting stable storage levels despite a major reduction in rainfall across the catchment areas.

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According to the official lake level report, the seven reservoirs together now hold 7,18,582 million litres of water, out of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, the city's largest source of drinking water, received 35 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 11 mm, Modak Sagar received no rainfall, Tansa received 58 mm, Middle Vaitarna recorded no rainfall, Vihar received 10 mm, while Tulsi recorded 17 mm during the same period.

The Bhandup Complex, which monitors Mumbai's water supply system, recorded 13 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall there to 1,731 mm. The report also noted that Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7 at 2.10 pm, while Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 7 at 11.43 pm, indicating healthy inflows into the city's smaller reservoirs.

Although rainfall activity has eased considerably over the past few days after the intense monsoon spell earlier this month, the sustained inflows into the catchment areas have helped maintain reservoir levels close to the halfway mark.

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