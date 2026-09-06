Mumbai’s Water Stock Reaches 95.97% As 7 Lakes Continue To Hold High Levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rose to 95.97 per cent as of 6 am on Sunday, according to the latest report by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

Lake levels near full capacity

The city’s lakes currently hold 13,89,075 million litres (ML) of useful water against a total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar has reached 100 per cent of its useful storage capacity, holding nearly 27,698 ML of useful water.

According to the data, Tansa and Modak Sagar have reached 98.37 per cent and 98.13 per cent of their useful storage capacity, respectively. The two reservoirs hold around 1,45,080 ML and 1,28,925 ML of useful water, respectively.

Bhatsa, one of the major sources of Mumbai’s water supply, has reached 96.10 per cent of its useful storage capacity, with 7,17,037 ML of useful water. Tulsi is at 96.59 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna stands at 91.51 per cent.

Rainfall recorded across reservoirs

The reservoirs also received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded the highest rainfall at 28 mm, followed by Bhatsa at 18 mm, while Tansa received 16 mm.

The report shows that the combined useful water content of Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stands at 6,64,553 ML, equivalent to 95.68 per cent of their combined live storage capacity.

Several lakes overflow this monsoon

Several lakes have already overflowed this monsoon. According to the report, Vehar began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. The Middle Vaitarna W.S.C.P.O. gate was closed on July 6, while the release from Upper Vaitarna was also stopped on the same day.

The stable lake levels have also provided much-needed relief to Mumbaikars from water scarcity in recent weeks. However, civic authorities continue to monitor reservoir levels and rainfall closely.

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