Mumbai Lake Levels Update: City's Water Stock Rises To 95.94%, All Reservoirs Nearly Full

Mumbai Water Levels | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rose to 95.94 per cent as of 6 am on Thursday, September 3, up from 95.83 per cent recorded a day earlier, according to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s latest report.

The city’s lakes currently hold 13,88,542 million litres (ML) of useful water against a total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The latest figure marks an increase of 0.11 percentage points compared with Wednesday’s water stock.

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Among the seven reservoirs, Modak Sagar and Vehar have reached 100 per cent of their useful storage capacity. Modak Sagar has 1,28,925 ML of water, while Vehar holds 27,698 ML.

Tansa is at 98.29 per cent, with 1,42,592 ML of useful water, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 97.74 per cent, holding 1,89,161 ML.

Bhatsa, one of the major sources of Mumbai’s water supply, has reached 96.06 per cent, with 6,88,778 ML of useful water. Tulsi is at 97.20 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna stands at 90.19 per cent.

The reservoirs also received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Bhatsa recorded the highest rainfall at 41 mm, followed by Middle Vaitarna at 12 mm and Upper Vaitarna, Vehar and Tulsi at 11 mm each. Modak Sagar recorded 7 mm, while Tansa received 8 mm.

The report shows that the combined useful water content of Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stands at 6,64,245 ML, equivalent to 95.63 per cent of their combined live storage capacity.

Several lakes have already overflowed this monsoon. According to the report, Vehar began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22, and Modak Sagar on July 23. The Middle Vaitarna W.S.C.P.O gate was closed on July 6, while release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped the same day.

The continued high water levels provide a strong buffer for Mumbai’s water supply as the monsoon season progresses. However, the civic authorities continue to monitor the reservoir levels and rainfall closely.

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