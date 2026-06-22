Mumbai's Water Stock Falls To 8.34 Per cent As Delayed Monsoon Hits Lake Levels

Mumbai: Mumbai's key lakes supplying drinking water to the city have reached a concerning level of water stock due to delayed monsoon activity, according to a report released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department on June 22, 2026. The report, recorded at 6 am on Monday, stated that the combined water stock in the seven lakes stood at 1,44,736 million litres, which is only 8.34 per cent of the total required capacity.

Water reserves remain critically low

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) relies on seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi—to supply potable water to Mumbai. However, weak and delayed monsoon showers over the catchment areas have significantly slowed water accumulation compared to the same period last year.

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest water supplier, currently holds 54,198 million litres of useful water content, accounting for 7.66 per cent of its storage capacity. Middle Vaitarna has 20,008 million litres, while Modak Sagar stands at 28,881 million litres. Upper Vaitarna's useful water content has dropped to zero as its water level has fallen below the Lower Drawal Level (LDL), the report stated.

Read Also Mumbai Water Crisis Looms As Delayed Monsoon Leaves Lake Levels Below 9% Capacity

Minimal rainfall in catchment areas

The report further highlighted that there was little to no rainfall recorded across most lake catchment areas over the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna received negligible rainfall, while Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi recorded no fresh rain activity.

Comparison with last year

The current water stock is significantly lower than the corresponding period last year, when the lakes collectively held more than 3.74 lakh million litres of water, accounting for nearly 26 per cent of their total capacity. In comparison, this year's reserves remain critically low due to the delayed arrival and weak progress of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra.

The situation has raised concerns over Mumbai's water security in the coming weeks if rainfall does not intensify across the lake catchment regions. Civic officials are closely monitoring the situation, while water conservation measures and supply restrictions remain under consideration.

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