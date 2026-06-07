Mumbai Water Crisis: City's Total Lake Stock Falls To Alarming 13.55% Amid Delayed Monsoon Season

Mumbai Water Crisis: City's Total Lake Stock Stands At 13.55% Amid Delayed Monsoon |

Mumbai: The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has now dropped to 1,96,141 million litres (ML), or 13.55 per cent of total capacity, amid the delayed monsoon season. According to the BMC's latest data dated June 6, the full supply level (FSL) of water has reached 14,47,363 ML. Shockingly, the useful water stock in the Upper Vaitarna lake has fallen to zero.

To ensure an adequate water supply until August 19, the BMC has been enforcing a 10 per cent water cut since May 15. However, concerns continue to mount as the monsoon is yet to arrive in Mumbai. Despite forecasts by the Regional Meteorological Centre predicting light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), there has been very little sign of rain. On the other hand, hot and humid weather conditions have persisted across the city.

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According to the latest update by Rushikesh Agre, who runs the Mumbai Rains channel on X (Formerly Twitter), no heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai during the coming days of June, and he urged citizens to conserve water.

Meanwhile, the city consumes around 4,000 ML of water daily from seven lakes, including Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Current Water Stock

According to the latest civic data, the combined water stock in Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Upper Vaitarna stands at 90,479 ML, accounting for 13.03 per cent of their total useful storage capacity. Among these reservoirs, Modak Sagar recorded the highest storage at 43,260 ML (33.55 per cent), followed by Middle Vaitarna with 34,573 ML (17.86 per cent). Tansa held 12,646 ML, accounting for 8.72 per cent of its capacity, while Upper Vaitarna's useful storage remained at zero.

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Among the other reservoirs, Vehar recorded the highest percentage of storage at 44.24 per cent, with 12,254 ML of water. Tulsi stood at 25.73 per cent capacity with 2,070 ML, while Bhatsa stood at 91,337 ML, accounting for 12.74 per cent of its useful storage capacity.

The BMC further informed that the releases from Middle Vaitarna began on November 30, 2025, while releases from Upper Vaitarna were stopped on June 2, 2026.

Amount Of Rainfall Recorded In Lake Areas So Far

No significant rainfall was recorded in any of the seven lakes, with Tansa only recording 13 mm since the onset of the monsoon season.