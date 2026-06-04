Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Residents Demand CIDCO Action Over Contaminated Water Supply, Seek Quality Audit

Residents of Kamothe have raised concerns over muddy and contaminated water, urging CIDCO to conduct testing and improve supply quality | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 4: Growing concerns over the supply of muddy, yellowish and contaminated water in several sectors of Kamothe have prompted the Kamothe Colony Forum to submit a formal memorandum to CIDCO, demanding immediate intervention and accountability.

The representation was submitted on Thursday to CIDCO, following a surge in complaints from residents regarding poor water quality in the node.

Water samples sought for testing

According to the forum, photographs and videos shared by citizens show water containing visible sediment and impurities. Residents have expressed concern that using such water for drinking, cooking and daily household purposes could pose serious health risks, particularly to children, senior citizens and individuals with existing health conditions.

The Kamothe Colony Forum has demanded an immediate inspection of the water supply network and urged CIDCO to collect water samples from societies across various sectors for testing at NABL-accredited laboratories. The forum has also called for the test reports to be made public to ensure transparency and restore public confidence.

Action sought over lapses

In addition, the organisation has sought action against any officials or contractors found responsible for lapses in water quality management and demanded that residents be assured a supply of clean and safe drinking water.

The issue of inadequate water supply was also raised during the meeting. Residents alleged that Kamothe has been receiving insufficient water from CIDCO, leading to recurring shortages and forcing housing societies to spend substantial amounts on private water tankers. The forum urged CIDCO to increase the city's water allocation to address the growing demand.

Forum warns of agitation

Warning of stronger action if the issue remains unresolved, Kamothe Colony Forum president Mangesh Adhav said the administration must immediately clarify the reasons behind the contaminated water supply and implement corrective measures.

"If citizens are not receiving clean drinking water despite regularly paying their water bills, it is an extremely serious matter. We will not tolerate any compromise with public health," Adhav said.

He further warned that if prompt action is not taken, the forum would launch a democratic public agitation with the support of Kamothe residents.

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Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were Forum Women's Wing President Jayashree Jha, Secretary Bapu Salunkhe, Arpita Vani, Sheetal Patil, Sunil Ade, Santosh Nair, Manohar Pawar and representatives of several housing societies from across the city.

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