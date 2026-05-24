Kamothe Residents Demand Urgent Government Action Over Worsening Water Crisis | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

With the water crisis in Kamothe worsening, the Kamothe Colony Forum has demanded immediate intervention from the state government, including additional water allocation for the node and a joint high-level meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Forum president Mangesh Adhav said residents have been facing severe water shortages despite years of protests, meetings, and assurances from authorities.

“The water problem in Kamothe has become increasingly serious and citizens are suffering every day,” Adhav said, while demanding temporary relief measures until the long-pending Nhava-Sheva Stage II water project becomes operational.

The forum has specifically sought additional water supply from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to meet the needs of Kamothe’s growing population. “There are no visible efforts from elected representatives to secure temporary additional water allocation for the city,” Adhav alleged.

Calling for urgent administrative coordination, the forum urged local MLAs to raise the issue before the Chief Minister and convene a joint meeting involving MLAs from Panvel and Navi Mumbai, commissioners of both municipal corporations, and CIDCO’s managing director.

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“A joint meeting under the Chief Minister’s leadership is necessary to immediately approve additional water supply for Kamothe, even if on a temporary basis,” Adhav said.

He also demanded accountability over delays in the Nhava-Sheva Stage II project, which has reportedly remained stalled for six years despite being projected as a long-term solution under the Amrut Scheme.

As a permanent solution, the forum has called for the construction of an independent dam for the Panvel Municipal Corporation. “Citizens should be informed about what concrete steps are being taken for a long-term resolution of the water crisis,” Adhav said.