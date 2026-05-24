'Why Not In Mumbai?' McDonald's India Brings New 'MI Cricket Collectibles' On Special Offers Worth Around ₹200 In Delhi; Netizens React |

As IPL 2026 fever continues to grip the country, McDonald's India has rolled out a new cricket-themed fan offer that is already going viral online. The fast-food giant has introduced limited-edition Mumbai Indians collectibles as part of its special Super Fan Meal deals in Delhi, leaving cricket lovers and collectors excited.

The campaign features miniature collectible figures inspired by some of Mumbai Indians’ biggest stars including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. The collectibles are reportedly available with special meal combos priced around ₹200, making them a major attraction for cricket fans during the ongoing IPL season.

Photos and videos of the tiny figurines quickly started circulating across social media platforms, with fans praising the unique concept and rushing to McDonald’s outlets to grab the collectibles before stocks run out.

However, while many users loved the idea, the internet also erupted with one big question, "why is the Mumbai Indians-themed offer available only in Delhi and not in Mumbai itself?"

Several netizens jokingly pointed out the irony of MI collectibles launching outside Maharashtra, especially when Mumbai Indians remains one of the most followed franchises in the IPL. Social media users flooded comment sections with reactions ranging from excitement to playful frustration.

Many fans wrote that Mumbai should have been the first city to receive the promotion, while others joked that Delhi residents were getting better access to Mumbai Indians merchandise than actual Mumbai fans.

The collectible figures themselves feature stylised miniature versions of the cricketers in their Mumbai Indians jerseys, designed with cartoon-inspired detailing and compact packaging aimed at cricket enthusiasts and younger fans alike.