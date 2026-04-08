AC Local Train Transforms Into Mumbai Indians Colours For IPL 2026; Commuters Can't Get Enough Of It | Instagram @mumbai7merijaan

As the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2026 season grips the city, Mumbai’s iconic lifeline has joined in the celebration. A Mumbai AC local train has been transformed into a full-fledged tribute to the Mumbai Indians, and commuters can’t seem to get enough of the vibrant makeover.

A video that is now going viral on social media shows the entire exterior of the train wrapped in the signature blue and gold colours of the franchise. From end to end, the train features bold graphics, team slogans and larger-than-life images of star players, including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma.

The striking design has turned an everyday commute into an immersive fan experience, blending Mumbai’s love for cricket with its most essential mode of transport. Passengers have been seen capturing photos and videos, clearly thrilled by this unique crossover of sport and city life.

Often referred to as the heartbeat of the city, Mumbai’s local trains rarely take on such dramatic visual transformations. This MI-themed train not only celebrates the ongoing IPL season but also reflects the deep connection between the team and its home city.

On the season front, Hardik Pandya and co. are struggling a bit with the back-to-back losses in the last two matches against the Rajasthan Royals & Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai Indians are currently placed in 7th position in the points table with 2 points.