Mumbai's Wadala RTO To Shift To Larger Premises Amid Space Crunch, Poor Facilities & Parking Woes | file photo

Mumbai: Thousands of citizens visiting the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) every month continue to face inadequate facilities, prompting transport authorities to accelerate plans to shift the office to a larger and better-equipped location. Officials said a proposal has already been submitted and a few potential sites have been identified.

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Operating from the second and third floors of an MMRDA building at the Wadala Truck Terminal since 1999, the RTO receives around 500 to 600 visitors every day, most of them for learner's licences, driving licences, renewals and vehicle-related services. However, the office has long been struggling with limited space, poor maintenance and a shortage of public amenities.

Regional Transport Officer Pallavi Kothawade said the existing premises are no longer sufficient for the volume of visitors. “We do not have enough space. The office is functioning from an MMRDA building and maintenance has been a challenge,” she said.

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Visitors point to several issues, including malfunctioning lifts, unhygienic washrooms, lack of a dedicated waiting area and the absence of a proper driving test track. Gutkha and paan stains can be seen in common areas of the building, while applicants often have to wait in congested spaces during peak hours.

Prathamesh Kumar, who recently visited the office for a licence, said citizens face difficulties from the moment they enter the premises. “The entrance is crowded with agents and the washroom condition is very poor. The government should improve the infrastructure for people visiting the office,” he said.

The search for a new location has been ongoing for several years. Around 2011, authorities explored the possibility of shifting the office to Kurla Dairy, but the proposal did not move ahead due to objections from officials. A later attempt to find suitable land in Vikhroli also failed.

Parking remains another major concern. Kothawade said the RTO has approached the traffic department for assistance, while official vehicles are currently being parked at a nearby depot due to the lack of dedicated space.

Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar said a proposal has already been sent to the collector. “Two to three locations have been identified and we expect suitable space for the Wadala RTO soon,” he said.