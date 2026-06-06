Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹3 Crore Consultancy Contracts For IIT Bombay & E&Y Without Tender Process

BMC and IIT Bombay team up for rigorous road quality audit and night-time concrete work monitoring | File Photo

Mumbai: Questions over the BMC's growing dependence on Project Management Consultants (PMC) failed to stall two proposals cleared by the standing committee on Friday. The panel approved the appointment of external agencies for two civic projects, costing nearly Rs 3 crore, through the nomination route without a competitive bidding process.

The administration sought approval of the standing committee to directly appoint the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as proof-checking agency for the Dahisar transit hub project for Rs 55 lakh and Ernst & Young as consultant for the Participate Mumbai initiative for Rs 2.45 crore. A PMC plays a key role in planning and supervising civic projects, from preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) to monitoring execution.

Although PMCs are generally selected through tenders, the BMC is permitted to make direct appointments in special circumstances with the standing committee's approval. In these cases, the administration sought a waiver from the tendering process to appoint the agencies through nomination.

While one proposal concerns a multimodal transit hub in Dahisar with passenger amenities and transport linkages, the other seeks to appoint E&Y for the BMC's Participate Mumbai programme — a digital platform intended to bring together citizens, NGOs and corporates to support civic projects through volunteering and Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) contributions.

Citing its broader responsibilities in education, social welfare and environmental initiatives, the administration sought relaxation of tendering norms, a request that was cleared by the standing committee. The approval follows closely on the heels of another proposal under which the BMC plans to appoint a single PMC for nine water projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore.