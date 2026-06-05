Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 36-Year-Old Surat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹83.4 Lakh From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed concealed inside baggage during a drug smuggling crackdown involving a Surat passenger | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 5: Mumbai Airport Customs have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and have arrested a carrier for smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted one passenger, M.B. Sutariya (36), a resident of Surat, Gujarat, on the basis of spot profiling after his arrival at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. The passenger was intercepted near the exit gate of the arrival hall.

Recovery of concealed drugs

Thereafter, the baggage of the passenger was examined, and the Customs officer removed all the contents of the bag. During the examination, a concealed cavity was found beneath the contents, which was properly covered and sealed with a blue-coloured plastic board. The officer broke open the plastic board and recovered eight plastic packets from the concealed cavity.

On opening the eight packets, each pouch was found to contain airtight transparent plastic packets wrapped with brown-coloured adhesive tape, containing green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form purported to be hydroponic weed, a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The contents collectively weighed 834 grams, valued at Rs 83.40 lakh, and were seized under the reasonable belief that they were being smuggled into India.

Statements and ongoing investigation

Sutariya was served with summons, and his voluntary statement was recorded wherein he admitted that he was fully aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other narcotic drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under Indian law. However, he indulged in the act to earn easy and quick money.

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"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with law and the statement tendered by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the associates and other persons connected with the offence," said a Customs officer.

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