Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Man With 4 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4 Crore Concealed In Vitamin C Packets At CSMIA

Customs officials at Mumbai airport seize hydroponic weed allegedly smuggled from Bangkok inside vitamin C packets concealed in passenger baggage | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 19: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs concealed in vitamin C packets sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs sources, on Sunday, a passenger identified as H.S. Nullwala, a resident of Thane, was intercepted on the basis of spot profiling after his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Colombo via Bangkok. The passenger was intercepted near the exit gate of the arrival hall.

Drugs concealed inside vitamin C pouches

Thereafter, the baggage examination of the passenger was conducted and, upon examination, a few clothes and eight vitamin C pouches were found concealed inside the bag.

On opening the eight pouches one by one, each pouch was found to contain airtight transparent plastic packets wrapped with brown-coloured adhesive tape, containing green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form having a strong and unpleasant odour.

On enquiry, the passenger admitted the substance to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Hydroponic weed valued at Rs 4 crore seized

The hydroponic weed (cannabis) was found to weigh 3,995 grams and was valued at around Rs 4 crore. The contraband was seized under the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India.

In his voluntary statement to Customs given on Monday, the accused admitted that he was fully aware that smuggling ganja/hydroponic weed and other narcotic drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under the laws prevailing in India.

However, he allegedly stated that he indulged in the act for earning easy and quick money.

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Probe underway to identify associates

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement tendered by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the associates and other persons connected with the offence,” a Customs official said.

Advocate Arun Gupta appeared for the accused, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

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