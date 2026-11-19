Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project Advances As Fabrication Of 4 Specialised Orthotropic Steel Deck Structures Begins In China | File Photo

Mumbai: The fabrication of specialised orthotropic steel deck (OSD) structures for the ambitious Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project is underway in China, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) turning to specialised Chinese agencies for the complex engineering work. The project includes four orthotropic steel deck structures. According to officials, fabrication work has already commenced, and the launching of the OSD structures will take place before the onset of next year's monsoon.

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The use of advanced technology and expertise is aimed at executing some of the most challenging components of the sea link, which involves extensive construction in open waters. Project officials said the OSD structures require specialised fabrication capabilities and are, therefore, being manufactured by expert vendors in China. Meanwhile, the fabrication of steel superstructures for the Carter Road and Versova connectors is being undertaken in India through specialised agencies.

SEA CHALLENGE



Unlike the MTHL, which was largely executed in relatively sheltered creek waters, the VBSL involves construction in rough and choppy open-sea conditions, making marine operations significantly more difficult, officials stressed. Construction teams have a limited working window during winter and summer, as marine activities come to a complete halt during the monsoon due to unfavourable sea conditions. Therefore, officials indicated that the project, which is targeted for completion by May 2028, could face an extension of a few months given the difficult marine conditions and specialised engineering requirements.





Interestingly, the use of OSD technology is not entirely new to Mumbai's infrastructure landscape. OSD bridges have relatively lower self-weight while offering higher structural strength compared with conventional concrete or composite girder bridges.



The main bridge includes a 300-metre cable-stayed section with a 150-metre navigational span, along with balanced cantilever bridges measuring 223 metres. The project also includes four orthotropic steel deck structures with 120-metre navigational spans, incorporating box-girder and bow-string arch designs. The Juhu connector features a 240-metre cable-stayed bridge with a central pylon, while the Versova connector includes a cable-stayed bridge with a 120-metre clear span, designed to minimise mangrove felling.