Mumbai’s unsung COVID-19 warriors from various essential sectors felicitated

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, a march of around 7500 people was organised in Yari Road in Versova on Wednesday, following which 25 Covid-19 warriors from various essential sectors were felicitated for their services during the pandemic.

The felicitation was done by Ekata Manch and and Nidhi Choudhari (IAS) District Collector and District Legal Services Authority, Mumbai Suburban.

The rally started from Chacha Nehru Park near Versova Metro station at 4.30pm and ended at Children Welfare Center High School ground at Yari Road, Versova. The rally was attended by people from all walks of life and religions with special participants such as wheelchair-bound people, the ones with special needs. The representatives of various NGOs and citizens from the area also participated in the rally.

The rally was followed by the felicitation of the Covid-19 warriors at the ground at 6.30pm. Among those were the gravediggers at Muslim Kabrastans, attendants at crematoriums and Christian cemeteries during the pandemic. Members of municipal and police force, paramedical staff at various hospitals were also among the warriors felicitated.

Among those 25 unsung heroes who were felicitated as Covid-19 warriors are Dinesh. P. Surana, Member Secretary, MSLSA, Bombay High Court; Kulwant. K. Savangal, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Maharashtra; Quaiser Khalid (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railways; Vinayak Deshmukh (IPS), Additional Commissioner of Police,West Region; Vijay Aher, Director, Directorate of Economics & Statistics Planning Dept,Govt of Maharashtra; Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO,Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra, Shashank Rao, Union Leader; Salma Khan, President, Kinnar Maa Foundation ;. Prithviraj Chavan Asst. Municipal Commissioner,K/West Ward;. Vishvas Mote, Assistant Commissioner, M Ward;. Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade; Shaileja Vijay Lipare Sr.Staff Nurse,Kasturba Hospital; Dr. Kanhaiyalal Yadav,Raj Dhan Ambulance Services (OPC) Private.Ltd; Shuaib Khatib, Chief Trustee, Juma Masjid Bombay Trust;. Prasad Khairnar, Asst. Commissioner, Social Welfare,Govt. Of Maharashtra;. Sanjay Kurhade DMC (Public Health), BMC; . Balkrishna Adsul, Dean, Seven Hills Hospital;. Shailesh Mohite, Dean,Cooper Hospital;Dr. Rajesh Sukhdeve, Head of Forensic dept,Cooper Hospital; Dr. Santosh Bulchandani Divya Jyoti Eye Hospital; Navnath Vanve, Education Inspector, West Zone; Sanjay Patil, President, Head Master’s Association; Rajesh Mhatre, General Manager (H.R), Santacruz Airport; Adv.Cyril Dara,St. Andrew’s Marathi Church; Dr.Sunil Chauhan, Asst Medical Officer; Shri Saiprasad Prakash Nalavade, Manager, New India Co-operative Bank Ltd,Versova Branch.

Ekata Manch founder and activist Ajay Kaul, said, “The felicitation of our unsung heroes is part of our mission of developing an ideal society. We are overwhelmed with the support we received for the rally and the felicitation of the people into social work.”

