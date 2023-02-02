Mumbai's temperature increases slightly, AQI at 266

Mumbai Pollution | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Pollution in Mumbai has been increasing day by day. The month of 'February' in Mumbai began on a 'very poor' note with the city reporting an AQI of 303 on February 1.

Temperatures in Mumbai increased marginally on Thursday, with the city recording a temperature of 25.71°C. On Wednesday, the temperature in the city was 24.8°C.

'Poor' air quality

As of Thursday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 266; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 266 and 150 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see a mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22°C & 33°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 286 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 204 AQI Poor

Worli: 169 AQI Moderate

Sion: 142 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 316 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 320 AQI Very Poor

