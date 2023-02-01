Mumbai: Traffic diversion on St. Paul Road in Bandra West till Feb 17; check alternate routes

Image for representation | File photo

Mumbai: Traffic will be restricted on the St. Paul Road in Bandra West as the city’s civic body will carry out developmental work from Feb 2, 2023 to Feb 17, 2023.

The excavation to carry storm water drain and road repair works will be done between St. Domnic Road junction to Perry Cross Road junction and the traffic will be diverted to an alternated road, the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a statement.

It further informed that the D'Monte Park road shall be one-way from St. Domnic road junction to Perry Cross road junction and there shall be no entry from Perry cross road towards St. Domnic Road.

Check alternative route here:

Traffic movement proceeding from St. Paul Road towards Perry Cross Road shall take right turn at St. Domnic Road junction than left turn at D'Monte Road and shall proceed towards Perry Cross Road.

