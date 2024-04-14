Mumbai’s Summer Exodus: Impact On Politics And Elections |

Mumbai: As the summer vacation kicks off in Mumbai, a mass exodus of around fifty thousand migrant passengers daily is underway, heading back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This significant movement of people is poised to leave a considerable mark on both the political landscape of these northern states and the electoral equation in Mumbai.

"In Mumbai, where voting is scheduled for May 20th, the convergence of north Indian Hindus and Muslims holds pivotal importance in the political arena. With over 20 lakh north Indian Hindu voters and approximately 18 lakh Muslim voters, this demographic group forms a crucial vote bank. Both ruling and opposition alliances have been actively vying for their support, organizing rallies led by prominent leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar" said a political analyst.

However, the ongoing migration of these voters is set to disrupt the voting equation in Mumbai. The departure of a significant portion of this electorate just few weeks before the election date may potentially sway the outcome, impacting the strategies and calculations of political parties.

Apart from this, the wedding season is about to start in UP-Bihar from 18th April. Similarly first round of election also shedule to start from April 19th in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In such a situation, trains are becoming so crowded that confirmed tickets are not available.

The situation is exacerbated by the overwhelming demand for train tickets to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "Nearly two dozen trains, including regular, weekly, and summer special services, are operating between Mumbai and these northern states. Despite the capacity of each train ranging from 1500 to 1800 passengers, they are operating at 150 to 175 percent capacity, with general compartments carrying over three times their intended load," said a senior railway official.

For Mumbai, a city accustomed to its bustling energy and diverse demographics, the summer exodus represents not just a logistical challenge but a significant political event.

"As migrants embark on their journeys back home, the implications for both the local elections and the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remain to be seen. In this flux of migration and politics, the only certainty is the transformative impact it will leave in its wake," said another political analyst.

The rush for tickets has led to waiting lists exceeding 200, making it increasingly difficult for passengers to secure confirmed seats. The wedding season in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, commencing from April 18th, further compounds the situation, adding to the already soaring demand for train travel.

Read Also CR To Run 22 Summer Special Train Services On Passenger Requirement Between Mumbai & Chhapra

Both Central and Western Railways are scrambling to accommodate the surge in passengers, with special summer trains being deployed to cater to the overwhelming demand. However, the sheer magnitude of the exodus, estimated to exceed 15 lakh passengers between April 14th and May 20th, underscores the enormity of the challenge.