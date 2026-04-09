Mumbai's Sri Lotus Developers Launches 11 Ultra-Luxury Oceanfront Projects Across Western Coastline To Bring Miami-Style Living To City |

Mumbai: A Mumbai based developer named ‘Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited’ laumched 11 ultra-luxury oceanfront projects across Mumbai’s western coastline, positioning the collection as a unified attempt to bring global, Miami-style waterfront living to the city.

First-of-Its-Kind Initiative in India Targeting HNIs, NRIs, and Business Families

The projects, part of the developer’s ‘Luxury Coastline Collection’, will come up in prime locations including Versova, Juhu, Carter Road, Bandstand, Prabhadevi and Nepean Sea Road, bringing together multiple landmark developments under a single overarching vision.

The company said the initiative is a first-of-its-kind in India, moving beyond standalone projects to create a cohesive portfolio of ultra-luxury coastal residences aimed at high-net-worth individuals, NRIs and business families seeking premium sea-facing homes.

10 of 11 Projects Are Redevelopment-Led; Permissions in Place for Five

Commenting on the broader vision, Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Through this collection, we aim to set a new benchmark for luxury living while contributing to the growth of Mumbai’s coastal skyline. All our projects, we are trying to follow Miami… all the best waterfront projects. That is what we are following right now and creating whatever epitome of Miami in Mumbai.“

The scale of the rollout is significant, with 11 projects being launched together — a rare move in Mumbai’s real estate market. The company clarified that barring one, all projects are redevelopment-led.

Launch Coincides with Rising Demand for Luxury Sea-Facing Residences in Mumbai

“Except one project, all projects are redevelopment projects and almost five projects we have got all the permissions in place… work has already started. The remaining six, we are anticipating approvals within another three months,” the developer said, adding that construction on the remaining projects is expected to begin soon after.

The launch comes at a time when demand for luxury housing in Mumbai is witnessing an upswing, particularly for exclusive sea-facing residences. Industry observers note that emerging micro-markets are gaining traction, with the developer highlighting shifting trends.

On funding, the company indicated it will rely largely on internal accruals and sales inflows rather than external borrowing.

“When it's redevelopment, generally you don't need large funds… about 20% of the project cost. We are very confident not to raise any debt or equity right now. From internal accruals and from sales, we will be able to complete the projects,” the developer said.

According to the company, the developments will offer ocean views, open layouts and distinct architectural design, with completion targeted over the next four years.

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