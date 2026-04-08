CREDAI-MCHI Thane's 23rd Property And Home Finance Expo From April 17-19 To Spotlight City's $150 Billion Economy Roadmap |

Mumbai: The CREDAI-MCHI Thane will host the 23rd edition of its Thane Property and Home Finance Expo from April 17 to 19, 2026, at Dosti West County, bringing together developers, financial institutions and homebuyers on a single platform.

Residential, Commercial Projects with Exclusive Offers Across MMR

The three-day event, positioned as Thane’s premier real estate showcase, will feature a wide range of residential and commercial projects, along with financing options, advisory services and exclusive offers for buyers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Organisers said the expo comes at a time when Thane’s real estate market is witnessing strong momentum, driven by infrastructure growth and long-term urban planning under the ‘Thane Vision 2030’. The roadmap aims to transform the city into a smart, sustainable and liveable urban hub, with a projected $150 billion economy by 2030, where real estate is expected to play a key role.

Premium Projects, Investment Opportunities, and RERA Knowledge Sessions on Offer

The expo will highlight premium projects, investment opportunities and direct interactions between buyers and developers, while also offering knowledge sessions on market trends, regulatory frameworks such as RERA, and home-buying processes.

Sachin Mirani, President of CREDAI-MCHI Thane, said, *“Whether you're looking for a luxury high-rise or your first family home, the expo is your chance to discover, connect, and invest in Thane's thriving real estate market.” He also expressed confidence about the event’s cultural outreach, adding that the newly launched “Chalo Thane” anthem “will strike a chord with Thane's residents. This song will resonate with the people of Thane and win their hearts.”

Faiyaz Virani, Honorary Secretary, said, “At the 23rd Thane property and home finance expo, over one weekend, you'll unlock exclusive deals and high-potential investments that will shape your future.”

Vibhav Borkar, Chairman of the Expo Committee, added, “Thane is leading the MMR as a choice destination, and this exhibition is the perfect platform to be part of it.”

With themes such as “MCHI Hai To Bharosa Hai” and “Chalo Thane,” the organisers aim to reinforce trust and position the expo as a comprehensive platform for safe and informed home buying. The event will also feature family-oriented activities and interactive sessions, enabling buyers to engage directly with developers, seek expert advice and explore investment opportunities in Thane’s growing property market.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/