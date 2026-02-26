 Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Be Digitally Recreated In Hyper-Realistic eCricket Game; MS Dhoni REACTS
Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Be Digitally Recreated In Hyper-Realistic eCricket Game; MS Dhoni REACTS

Shivaji Park will be digitally recreated in LightFury Games’ upcoming eCricket title, allowing fans to play on the historic ground. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game features 600+ international players and realistic stadium details. MS Dhoni praised the addition, calling it “personal” and expressing excitement to play.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Shivaji Park To Be Digitally Recreated In Hyper-Realistic eCricket Game; Know Key Features, Release Date Here |

Mumbai: Shivaji Park is set to be featured as a fully playable ground in LightFury Games’ upcoming title eCricket. Known as the “Cradle of Indian Cricket,” the iconic venue has produced legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. For the first time, cricket fans across Mumbai and beyond will be able to experience the historic ground’s grit and atmosphere in a hyper-realistic digital environment.

Key Features of the eCricket Game

The game will be developed using Unreal Engine 5. To make it more realistic and appealing, eCricket will digitally recreate Shivaji Park’s unique features, including the stone benches along the perimeter (katta), the Samarth Vyayam Mandir, and the dust-filled environment.

When will the eCricket Game release?

According to a report by Insidesport, eCricket is scheduled for release later in 2026. The game will include over 600 licensed international players, offering one of the most realistic cricket gaming experiences to date.

MS Dhoni Hails eCricket Game

Cricket legend MS Dhoni also expressed his excitement after LightFury Games added Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park as a fully playable ground in their upcoming title eCricket. Taking to his social media, MS Dhoni said, "They added Shivaji Park to the map… And suddenly it feels personal.
Because every ground dreams of witnessing a Dhoni moment.
Great Work ecricketgame, Excited To Play On New Ground."

