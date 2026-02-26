Abhishek Sharma Passes Litmus Test, Smashes Half-Century In Crucial Game Against Zimbabwe

Chennai, February 26: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been struggling to find his form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, has made a strong comeback with his half-century against Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Abhishek Sharma had been dismissed for a duck in three back-to-back matches in the tournament earlier.
However, the explosive opener made a statement in the match against Zimbabwe and silenced all his critics with a blistering 50 off just 26 balls in the must-win game against Zimbabwe.