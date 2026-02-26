VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav's Priceless Reaction To Abhishek Sharma's Return To Form In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Super 8 Match Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma's struggles in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end as the left-hander looked in prime form in the IND VS ZIM clash. With Sanju Samson for company, India got off to a blazing start, in a far cry from their previous struggles. Sharma's return to form was a pleasing sight for Suryakumar Yadav who appreciated it from the dugout.

India opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in their must win game. Sanju Samson set the tone with a stunning six off the second ball. Abhishek Sharma himself got going with two boundaries and a six off Tinotenda Maposa.

That six drew a priceless reaction from Suryakumar Yadav in the dugout. Abhishek waited before he held his shape and struck over the long on fence for a maximum. Suryakumar in the dugout applauded the shot, beaming with a smile.