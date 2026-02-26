 VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav's Priceless Reaction To Abhishek Sharma's Return To Form In IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Super 8 Match Goes Viral
Abhishek Sharma's struggles in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end as the left-hander looked in prime form in the IND VS ZIM clash. With Sanju Samson for company, India got off to a blazing start, in a far cry from their previous struggles. Sharma's return to form was a pleasing sight for Suryakumar Yadav who appreciated it from the dugout.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
India opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in their must win game. Sanju Samson set the tone with a stunning six off the second ball. Abhishek Sharma himself got going with two boundaries and a six off Tinotenda Maposa.

That six drew a priceless reaction from Suryakumar Yadav in the dugout. Abhishek waited before he held his shape and struck over the long on fence for a maximum. Suryakumar in the dugout applauded the shot, beaming with a smile.

