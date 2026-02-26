 'Teri Jeet Meri Jeet': Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As South Africa Hand India Major Boost In ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final Race
South Africa’s win over West Indies on Thursday improved India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals, sparking a meme fest online. If India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai and then West Indies in Kolkata, they will qualify as Group 1 runners-up. That would set up a March 5 semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

There is a wave of joy among the Indian cricket team fans after South Africa beat the West Indies on Thursday, giving a major boost to the men in blue's chances of reaching the semi-finals. Netizens reacted to the match results in the way they are best known for, by sharing hilarious memes.

article-image

Not just netizens, but the IPL franchise Punjab Kings, also shared a meme.

For the unversed, should India defeat Zimbabwe in Chennai, they will level with West Indies on two points. While WI's net run rate is higher, India do not have to worry. With South Africa's win in Ahmedabad, the IND vs WI game in Kolkata becomes a winner-takes-all clash. That is if India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai.

If India win both their games against West Indies and Zimbabwe, they will qualify as the second placed team in Group 1. That will ensure their semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. 

