Mumbai's Shiv Sena Bhavan closed for 'routine' sanitation after man who visited recently tests positive

The leader said that the man, a resident of nearby Mahim, was not a party functionary, but an activist. “Our cadre is working at the grassroots and many of them have tested positive,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, too called it “regular fortnightly and monthly exercise for sanitisation and disinfection.”

Desai said they had followed proper protocols like deploying thermal scanners, gloves, and sanitisers. “Shiv Sena Bhavan has not been opened up for common people and only party workers are being allowed access,” he stated, adding that the COVID-19 positive Shiv Sainik was not a regular visitor to the building.

Another Shiv Sena source said that the Shiv Sainik had tested positive on June 19, which was the Shiv Sena’s foundation day. He however denied reports that the man had been present at the party headquarters during the foundation day celebrations, which were attended by chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and environment minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

“This sanitisation is a routine process, akin to that which is done in the state government headquarters of Mantralaya. This has been done earlier as well. There is no need for panic,” the Shiv Sena functionary urged.