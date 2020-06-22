Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA cancels dahi handi event, will use funds for Covid combat

Following in the steps of BJP counterpart Ram Kadam, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik’s Sanskruti Pratishthan has also decided to cancel dahi handi celebrations in Thane and Mira-Bhayandar this year. Other Sena functionaries who were organising the event in different localities have also pulled out. The decision was taken in view of the alarming spike in Covid-19 cases and to prevent the huge crowds which gathers every year to witness the spectacle of multi-level pyramids formed by youths to break the traditional dahi-handi and collect rewards. The funds saved thereby, amounting to more than Rs one crore, will instead be utilised to mount a renewed battle against coronavirus.

“In a major cause of worry, the Covid-19 doubling rate has gathered speed, as is seen from the surge in cases for more than a fortnight. We have cancelled all our events. Apart from continuing with our regular activities, including Shakha-Tikde-Dawakhana (every party office a clinic) and free santisation campaigns to combat the pandemic, more funds will be pumped in to distribute medicines, masks, sanitisers and immunity boosters,” said Sarnaik.

Funds would also be used to buy and distribute 1,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to corona warriors. “Moreover, two ambulances - one each for Thane and Mira-Bhayandar - will be unveiled to mark Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday next month. The state ambulances will be fitted with life-support equipment, including ventilators," said Sarnaik.

Thousands of people gather to watch the celebrations every year. Notably, the multi-tier human pyramids of Thane have achieved global recognition, having entered the Guinness Book of World Records.