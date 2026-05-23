Mumbai’s Seven Lakes At 19.22% Capacity Despite 10% Water Cut; BMC Seeks Additional Water Stock To Last Till August | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Despite a 10 per cent water cut being enforced across the city from May 15, water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes remain under pressure, with the total live stock standing at only 19.22 per cent of the total capacity as of Friday morning. According to civic data, the reservoirs currently hold 2,78,199 million litres of water against the overall storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

According to a report by Mid-day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which typically supplies between 3,950 and 4,100 million litres of water per day to the city, has reduced daily supply to approximately 3,600 to 3,750 million litres following the imposed cut. Officials have indicated that had the reduction not been implemented, the existing stock would have lasted only until the first week of July.

The civic body introduced the water cut after concerns over rainfall projections this year. According to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southwest monsoon rainfall is expected to remain weaker than usual, prompting authorities to adopt precautionary measures to preserve available reserves.

BMC is now aiming to ensure the existing water stock lasts until August 17. To strengthen the city’s water position, civic authorities have sought an additional 237 million cubic metres of water from the Vaitarna and Bhatsa reservoirs through the Urban Development Department, reported Mid-day.

While the current storage remains a concern, officials noted that reservoir levels are comparatively better than the corresponding period in the last two years. On May 22, 2025, water stock across the seven lakes stood at 16.88 per cent, while during the same period in 2024, storage levels had dropped to 10.67 per cent.

The IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 10 this year. In comparison, the city had witnessed an earlier onset of monsoon in 2025, when rains arrived on May 25.

Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from seven reservoirs, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes, which collectively form the backbone of the city’s water distribution network.

With reservoir levels continuing to remain below comfortable levels despite conservation efforts, civic authorities are closely monitoring rainfall patterns and water availability as Mumbai moves towards the monsoon season.

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