Mumbai’s Redevelopment Boom Accelerates As 1,000+ Projects Launch Since 2020 And Redeveloped Homes Reach 15% Of Housing Sales |

Mumbai: More than 1,000 redevelopment projects have been launched since 2020, comprising 13% of Mumbai's overall residential supply. More importantly, redevelopment’s share of total housing sales surged to 15% in 2025-H1 2026, up from 6% recorded over 2016-2021, confirming that homebuyers are now actively choosing redevelopment over greenfield alternatives. JLL-NAREDCO report titled “Redevelopment in Mumbai: The Inflection Point, from land scarcity to systematic urban renewal” released at the NAREDCO Maharashtra’s flagship Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit 2026 (REIIS 2026) held at Mumbai on Thursday September 3rd.

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“Mumbai faces a fundamental constraint that no regulatory framework can resolve: an absolute scarcity of developable land. Redevelopment has transitioned from a commercial opportunity into an urban survival imperative. The market has graduated from fragmented, single-plot reconstructions to a systemic transformation, with 850 projects launched since 2020 comprising 15% of market share, 2,156 acres in the slum pipeline representing four times all activity over the previous 30 years, and sales now outpacing launches for the first time. This is not a real estate cycle; it is the operationalization of urban survival strategy. With virtually no vacant land left and 13,500 cessed buildings requiring urgent replacement, the question is not whether redevelopment will dominate Mumbai’s supply, but how quickly we can safely execute this essential transformation,” said Karan Singh Sodi, Senior Managing Director - Mumbai MMR & Gujarat and Alternatives, India, JLL.

Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said: “The findings of our joint report with JLL underscore a watershed moment for Mumbai’s real estate landscape. Redevelopment has evolved from a policy initiative into the primary engine of the city’s housing supply, evidenced by sales now outpacing launches and securing a 15% market share. This structural shift marked by active slum rehabilitation acreage reaching nearly four times the total achieved in the prior 30 years—demonstrates how progressive policy interventions like DCPR 2034, reduced consent thresholds, and cluster-focused reforms are streamlining execution and restoring market momentum.”

With approximately 13,500 cessed buildings requiring urgent replacement across the city, the scale of opportunity is huge. The Western Suburbs hold 22.4% of aging stock, South Mumbai 14.2%, with concentrations in premium corridors from Colaba to Borivali. Capital value appreciation reflects intense demand: Worli commands Rs 1,00,000–Rs 1,15,000 per square foot (25-28% three-year growth), Bandra-Khar reaches Rs 90,000–Rs 95,000 (25-30% growth), while even mid-market Kandivali-Borivali shows robust 20-25% appreciation at Rs 32,000–Rs 37,000 per sq. ft. Five locations—Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Vikhroli, and Goregaon, account for around 36% of all projects since 2020, with the Western Suburbs dominating at 35-45% of both launches and sales (2025-H1 2026).

Slum Redevelopment reaches unprecedented scale

The major shift occurred within slum rehabilitation. Currently, 1,202 active projects covering 321,858 hutments spanning across 2,156 acres under redevelopment, nearly four times the total acreage completed in the 30 years since the Slum Redevelopment Authority’s (SRA) 1995 formation. Major institutional players including have entered with mega-projects: The 101-acre Juhu Lane-Gilbert Hill cluster, Dharavi redevelopment, and the 420-acre Goregaon scheme at Motilal Nagar. A November 2025 policy reform removed individual consent requirements for large slum clusters, prioritizing execution over unanimity.

Infrastructure investment redefines geography

Massive transit upgrades are proving the primary catalyst. Metro Lines 4, 6, and 11, the Coastal Road (Phase 2 expected completion by 2027), and the Borivali-Thane Twin Tunnel (2028, cutting travel time to 15 minutes) are re-rating land values before construction begins. The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road is breaking the east-west infrastructure divide, while the Airoli-Katai Naka Freeway and Metro Line 8 are unlocking the Navi Mumbai-Airport corridor. With virtually no vacant land remaining, every new housing unit must now emerge from redeveloping existing structures.

More power to residents

The regulatory landscape has fundamentally altered decision-making dynamics. Under DCPR 2034, consent threshold dropped to 51%, and eight distinct regulatory pathways now exist. Self-redevelopment, where societies execute projects without third-party developers—has reached institutional scale with over 1,600 active proposals, fundamentally shifting decision-making power from developers to residents. DCPR 2034 provides up to 4.0 FSI for cluster and slum projects. November 2025 reforms removed individual consent requirements for large slum clusters exceeding 50 acres, prioritizing execution. The impact has been dramatic: the SRA pipeline has quadrupled to 1,202 active projects covering 2,156 acres—four times the total completed in the 30 years since 1995.

Infrastructure investment Re-rates land values

Metro Lines 4, 6, and 11, the Coastal Road, and the Borivali-Thane Twin Tunnel slated for 2028 are unlocking five Infrastructure-led Hotspots. The East-West Belt along JVLR and Mulund benefits as Metro Line 6 breaks the connectivity divide. The Wadala-Chembur Hub gains from the Metro 4/11 intersection plus the Worli-Sewri Connector. Greater Thane-Kalyan will achieve 15-minute Borivali connection via the tunnel. The Navi Mumbai-Airport Corridor sees industrial conversion accelerated by Metro Line 8. And the South Mumbai Core benefits as Metro 11 and the Coastal Road unlock cessed stock.

Market Implications

The transition from launch surge to absorption confirms redevelopment as a sustainable supply mechanism, not a policy-driven bubble. For developers, it validates long-term capital deployment. For buyers, it means accessing new constructions in established locations without the 5–7-year infrastructure lag of peripheral developments. For the city, it's the only path to replace aging stock at the required pace while generating meaningful public amenity space through cluster schemes.