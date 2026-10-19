Mumbai's Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Completes 1 Km Tunnelling, Promises 5-Minute Travel Time | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The under-construction Orange Gate–Marine Drive road tunnel has completed 1 km of tunnelling, marking a significant milestone in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) efforts to develop an underground road link in South Mumbai.

The twin-tunnel project is designed to improve east-west connectivity and provide motorists with an alternative route through one of the city’s busiest areas. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive to around five minutes.

Twin tunnels span over 7 km

The project involves twin tunnels spanning more than 7 km. The tunnel currently under construction extends approximately 3.45 km and reaches a depth of up to 52 metres. Its alignment passes beneath the Central and Western Railway corridors and Mumbai Metro Line 3, making excavation a technically challenging exercise.

The work is being carried out using tunnel-boring machine (TBM) technology suited to Mumbai’s coastal geology. Excavation requires precise monitoring and carefully calibrated operations to navigate the complex underground environment, including existing transport infrastructure and utilities, while minimising disruption to activities on the surface.

Tunnelling progress and project timeline

The project entered its main tunnelling phase in February 2026 after the TBM completed its initial drive. By March 26, the machine had excavated 70 metres during the main drive, following the transition on February 26.

The project was formally launched on December 3, 2025.

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Improved connectivity across South Mumbai

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to strengthen connectivity between key road networks, including the Coastal Road and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. It is also expected to help ease congestion, reduce fuel consumption and lower vehicular emissions in South Mumbai.

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