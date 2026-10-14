GMLR, Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Projects Set To Boost Connectivity; Property Prices May Rise 12–20% | AI

Mumbai’s east-west connectivity is set for a major upgrade, with two upcoming projects namely the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and the Thane-Borivali twin-tunnel project. The two infrastructure projects are expected to ease travel between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs, reduce dependence on congested arterial roads and improve access to major residential and commercial hubs. While the GMLR flyover will improve connectivity around Goregaon and Mulund, the twin tunnels will provide a direct underground route between Thane and Borivali.

India's Longest Urban Road Tunnel

The 11.84-km Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project comprising 10.25 km of twin tunnels and 1.59 km of approach connectors, is expected to become India’s longest urban road tunnel once completed.

The project will provide a direct underground connection between Tikuji-Ni-Wadi at Manpada in Thane and Ekta Nagar in Borivali. At present, the approximately 23-km journey between Thane and Borivali via Ghodbunder Road can take between one and one-and-a-half hours, depending on traffic. Once the tunnel is operational, the travel time is expected to fall to around 15 minutes.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertaking this twin tunnel project estimates that the tunnel could carry nearly 80,000 vehicles daily by 2029, potentially reducing congestion and vehicular emissions along the corridor.

Real estate markets on both sides poised for a connectivity boost

The GMLR flyover and the Thane-Borivali tunnels are expected to influence residential and commercial real estate demand across the eastern and western suburbs. The improved road network could make locations on either side more accessible to people working in commercial hubs across the region.

On the eastern side, Mulund and Bhandup are expected to benefit from improved access to western employment centres, while Malad and Goregaon could see stronger demand from homebuyers and commercial occupiers travelling from the eastern suburbs.

Wadhwa Group Highlights Mulund Potential

Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group, “The GMLR flyover and Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel are expected to strengthen east-west connectivity, enhancing Mulund’s appeal among homebuyers and corporate buyers. Improved access to western commercial hubs could support demand and property value appreciation in the eastern suburbs.”

Karan Villaitramani, Director, Srishti Group “The two projects could reshape the real estate landscape by improving connectivity with the western suburbs. Bhandup could gain traction as a redevelopment and affordable-luxury destination, while Mulund may see stronger housing demand, rental yields and capital appreciation.”

Malad-Goregaon Demand May Increase

Dhruman Shah, Promoter, Ariha Group said, “The GMLR flyover and Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel could improve access to the Malad-Goregaon belt, which has emerged as a major employment and commercial hub. Better connectivity with the eastern suburbs could attract more homebuyers and commercial occupiers, strengthening demand across these western suburban markets.”

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers, “Improved east-west connectivity through the GMLR and Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, alongside existing metro services, could make these areas more accessible to homebuyers across the MMR. With commuting barriers easing, demand for quality housing and integrated developments could rise, supporting absorption and long-term property appreciation.”

Industry analysts anticipate that residential property values in western suburbs like Malad, Borivali, Goregaon and in east side Mulund-Bhandup could appreciate by 12% to 20% over the next 24 to 36 months as connectivity improves and the twin-tunnel project progresses towards completion.

With shorter commuting times expected to improve access across the suburbs, developers are focusing on mid- to luxury housing, mixed-use developments and redevelopment projects along the two corridors. The full impact on property prices and demand, however, will depend on the completion and operationalisation of the infrastructure projects.

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