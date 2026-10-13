Maharashtra SIR 2026: Deadline For Voter List Claims And Objections Extended To October 26; Final Roll On November 16 | AI

Thane: In a relief to voters seeking corrections or changes in the draft electoral roll, the deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 has been extended to October 26 across Maharashtra. The extension follows an official communication received on October 12 from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

Additional Time For Voters

The revised deadline gives eligible citizens additional time to examine the draft voter list, identify discrepancies and submit claims or objections within the extended period. The draft electoral roll was prepared with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Confirming the development, Deputy District Election Officer Vaishali Mane said the extension was intended to provide citizens with additional time to file their claims and objections against the draft electoral roll.

Remaining Election Schedule Unchanged

However, the extension is limited to the filing period. The administration has clarified that the remaining schedule, including the disposal of claims and objections and publication of the final electoral roll, will remain unchanged.

As per the existing schedule, the final voter list will be published on November 16, 2026. The authorities will therefore have to process the submissions received within the extended deadline while adhering to the original timeline for finalising the electoral roll.

The administration has appealed to eligible citizens and registered voters to take advantage of the extended deadline and submit their claims or objections within the stipulated period. Voters have been urged to check the draft list carefully and ensure that any discrepancies are brought to the authorities’ notice before the revised deadline expires.

With the filing window now extended by several days, voters have another opportunity to raise concerns over the draft electoral roll without any change to the scheduled date for publication of the final list.

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