KDMC Waste Plant Workers Strike Over Alleged Assault By BJP Leader, Garbage Collection Vehicles Queue Up | AI

Kalyan: A controversy over the alleged assault of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) supervisor at the Umbarde waste processing plant has escalated, with contract workers launching a strike and garbage collection vehicles queuing up outside the facility. The shutdown has raised concerns over a possible disruption in waste disposal across Kalyan-Dombivli, as workers have refused to resume operations until action is taken against those allegedly involved.

BJP district vice-president Vijay Joshi has been accused of abusing and assaulting supervisor Kiran Rasal during an inspection of the facility by BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad. The incident has triggered a political confrontation, with opposition Congress leaders demanding strict action and warning of protests if the administration fails to act.

Workers Refuse to Resume Operations

Angered by the alleged assault, contract workers stopped work and demanded that a case be registered against the BJP functionary and appropriate action taken. They have maintained that the plant will remain shut until action is initiated.

With the facility unable to receive and process incoming waste, garbage collection vehicles began lining up outside the premises from the morning. If the shutdown continues, the backlog could put additional pressure on the civic body's waste management system and affect sanitation across the twin cities.

The incident occurred during an inspection by Gaikwad, who had raised concerns over the functioning of the waste processing facility and the contractor’s performance. Allegations were also raised regarding workers not carrying identity cards, the availability of safety equipment and the functioning of machinery.

The alleged assault, however, has emerged as a separate flashpoint, raising questions over the manner in which complaints about civic operations were handled during the visit.

Kokare Says Intoxication Not Established

KDMC Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Dr Ramdas Kokare said it could not be confirmed whether supervisor Kiran Rasal had consumed alcohol. The statement leaves the allegation regarding the supervisor’s alleged intoxication unverified.

The demand for action against the alleged assailant has meanwhile become the central issue in the workers’ protest, with the administration facing pressure to address the complaint and restore operations at the facility.

Congress Targets BJP, Threatens Agitation

The incident has drawn a sharp response from the Congress. District Congress Committee president Advocate Naveen Singh accused the BJP of behaving arrogantly under the influence of power, alleging that the supervisor was subjected to obscene abuse and physical assault in the presence of a woman MLA.

Singh demanded prompt action against the BJP functionary and warned that the Congress would launch an agitation if the authorities failed to take appropriate steps.

KDMC Congress group leader Kanchan Kulkarni also issued a strong warning, saying she would take to the streets if strict action was not initiated against those accused of the assault.

With contract workers refusing to call off their strike, the immediate challenge before the civic administration is to address the allegations, resolve the standoff and prevent the disruption at Umbarde from escalating into a wider garbage disposal crisis in Kalyan-Dombivli.

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