Ulhasnagar: Two Floor Slabs Collapse At Five-Storey Shivganga Park Building, Residents Evacuated; No Injuries |

Ulhasnagar: A slab collapse at the five-storey Shivganga Park building in Punjabi Colony Camp No. 3 Ulhasnagar on Tuesday morning once again exposed the safety concerns surrounding ageing residential structures in the city. The slab on the fifth floor collapsed onto the fourth floor, followed by the collapse of the fourth-floor slab onto the third floor at around 9 am. No casualties were reported, as residents managed to rush out of the building.

The sudden collapse triggered panic among occupants, who scrambled to safety after hearing a loud crashing sound. Residents were present in the affected flats when the incident occurred, raising fears of what could have turned into a major tragedy. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Built in 1996, Shivganga Park comprises five floors, 37 flats and several shops on the ground floor. The incident has renewed concerns over the structural safety of old buildings in Ulhasnagar, where deteriorating structures continue to pose risks to residents.

Civic body evacuates, seals building

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Ganesh Shimpi, head of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department, rushed to the spot with his team. As a precautionary measure, the civic administration evacuated the entire building and sealed it to prevent residents from entering the potentially unsafe premises.

The administration has also ordered an immediate structural audit to assess the building’s stability and determine the extent of the damage. According to information available, the civic body had previously issued notices directing the building to undergo a structural audit. However, Shivganga Park was not included in the municipal corporation’s list of extremely dangerous buildings.

The circumstances leading to the collapse and the building’s actual structural condition will need to be established through a technical assessment.

Residents seek shelter with relatives

After the evacuation, the civic administration offered to arrange a shelter facility for the affected residents. However, the occupants declined the offer and chose to stay with relatives and friends instead.

Following instructions from civic officials, residents also retrieved essential belongings from the building, taking care to do so safely.

The incident has once again brought the issue of structural safety in Ulhasnagar into sharp focus. Residents have called for stricter action against unsafe buildings and more effective monitoring to prevent similar incidents.

With two successive floor slabs collapsing in a single incident, the structural audit of Shivganga Park is expected to be crucial in determining whether the building can be made safe for occupation or requires further action by the civic authorities.

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