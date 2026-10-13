Shetkari Kamgar Paksh Upset Over Exclusion From INDIA Alliance Meeting In Delhi, Questions MVA Leaders | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), commonly known as Shetkari Kamgar Paksh (Shekap) in Maharashtra, has expressed disappointment over not being invited to the India Alliance meeting held on Tuesday at Delhi. Party leader Jayant Patil is reportedly upset over what the party views as the exclusion of smaller allies from important discussions within the opposition alliance.

Smaller Allies Feel Ignored

“We, the smaller allies having faith in the Constitution and secularism, support the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, the MVA leaders have forgotten the smaller allies during meetings,” said Chitralekha Patil, spokesperson for the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh.

The party has expressed concern over the lack of adequate representation for smaller constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), maintaining that parties which support the alliance should also be included in important meetings and consultations.

Shekap's Political Presence In Maharashtra

The PWP is a leftist, Marxist political party with a long history in Maharashtra, particularly in Raigad district, where it has been politically active in areas such as Pen, Panvel and Alibag. It also has a historical presence in Sangola in Solapur district and parts of Thane, Nashik, Gadchiroli and Nanded.

Among its prominent leaders was the late Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the veteran Sangola MLA who won 11 terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Jayant Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), is another prominent leader of the party.

The exclusion from Tuesday's India Alliance meeting has once again brought to the fore the PWP's concerns over the participation of smaller parties in the opposition alliance's deliberations.

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