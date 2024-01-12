Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses Spectacular Aerial Display By IAF In Co-ordination With Maha Govt; Video

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnessed Spectacular Aerial Display By IAF In Co-ordination With Maha Govt; Video | @baxirahu

Mumbai witnessed a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force in co-ordination with the Government of Maharashtra on Friday between 12 pm to 1 pm. With powerful demonstrations and captivating energy, the event took place over Marine Drive and will include aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. The display will take place daily 12 pm to 1 pm till 14 January 2024.

The Air show by Indian Air Force 🇮🇳#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/z1VEJtb3m5 — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 12, 2024

Event by IAF & Maha Govt

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with the Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government had announced the “Mumbai Air Show 2024". The show includes aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team.

The official statement in which the announcement was made said that Mumbai Air Show 2024 would feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the ‘Akashganga’ team and C-130 aircraft.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team designated as a brand ambassador for IAF

Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team has been designated as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force. It is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF. The team is composed of 13 pilots and operates Hawk MK 132 aircraft, according to news agency.

The Indian Air Force organised the aerial display in Mumbai as part of its outreach program in co-ordination with the Government of Maharashtra. The outreach programme aims to create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community. A defence spokesperson said, "The captivating displays and demonstrations will showcase the skills, capabilities, and professionalism of the IAF."