Mumbai's Lake Levels Rise To Nearly 50% On July 12 After Week Of Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai water reserves improve significantly after week of heavy rainfall. |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall that lashed the city and neighbouring districts over the past week has significantly improved Mumbai's water reserves. The total water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 49.84 percent of their total useful live storage, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report released on Sunday morning.

According to MyBMC data released on July 12, the city's reservoirs now hold 721,354 million litres (ML) of water out of their total useful storage capacity of 1,447,363 ML. Owing to comparatively lower rainfall over the past 24 hours, the water stock increased by only 0.86 percent. Just 10 days ago, before the monsoon became active over the city, the water stock had fallen to 38 percent.

शनिवार , दिनांक ११ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते रविवार, दिनांक १२ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा साठा ४९.८४% झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशयातील पाणीसाठ्यात ०. ०१ % वाढ झाली आहे.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/ShHJiChuFr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 12, 2026

Reservoir storage levels

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar holds 105,461 ML (81.80%), while Tansa has 114,152 ML (78.68%) of its useful storage. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai's water supply, currently holds 317,680 ML, which is 44.30% of its total capacity.

Other lakes, including Vehar Lake, have recorded full capacity at 100 percent, followed by Tulsi, which recorded 99.66 percent.

Meanwhile, the Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar reservoir system collectively stores 367,957 ML, accounting for 52.98% of its combined useful capacity.

Rainfall and water level changes

In the last 24 hours, Middle Vaitarna recorded a rise in water level of (0.13) metres, followed by Bhatsa (0.02 m) and Tansa (0.001 m), respectively.

However, there were marginal declines in Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi at (0.13 m, 0.04 m and 0.03 m), respectively, while there was no increase at Upper Vaitarna, which recorded (0.00 m).

The report also noted that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate remains closed, while Upper Vaitarna's water release was stopped on July 6 at 10 am. The cumulative rainfall recorded at the Bhandup Complex has reached 1,716 mm.