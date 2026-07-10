Mumbai Lake Levels Today: Water Stock Rises By 0.82% In 24 hours, Reaches 49.41%

X - @mybmc

Mumbai: Due to the rainfall received during the 24-hour period from 6 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to 6 AM on Friday, July 10, 2026, the total water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 49.41% of their total useful live storage, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report released on Friday morning.

The city's reservoirs now hold 7,15,210 million litres (ML) of water out of their total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. Owing to comparatively lower rainfall over the past 24 hours, the water stock increased by only 0.82%, indicating a slower improvement in the catchment areas.

गुरुवार, दिनांक ९ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते शुक्रवार, दिनांक १० जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा पाणीसाठा ४९.४१ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशयातील पाणीसाठ्यात ०. ८२ % वाढ झाली आहे.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/lDM5MFMfYI — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 10, 2026

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar holds 1,07,351 ML (83.27%), while Tansa has 1,13,608 ML (78.31%) of its useful storage. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai's water supply, currently contains 3,11,821 ML, which is 43.49% of its total capacity.

Reservoir levels update

The Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar reservoir system collectively stores 3,67,645 ML, accounting for 52.93% of its combined useful capacity.

Meanwhile, Vehar Lake and Tulsi Lake continue to remain at full capacity, with both reservoirs at 100% useful content. According to the civic body's remarks, Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7 at 9 PM, followed by Tulsi Lake at 11:43 PM on the same day.

Rainfall and lake rise

In the last 24 hours, Middle Vaitarna recorded the highest rise in water level at 0.59 metres, followed by Bhatsa (0.30 m), Modak Sagar (0.09 m), Tansa (0.07 m) and Upper Vaitarna (0.06 m). Water levels at Vihar and Tulsi saw marginal declines of 0.05 m and 0.03 m, respectively, despite remaining at full capacity.

No rainfall was recorded at Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi during the 24-hour period ending at 6 AM. Modak Sagar received 1 mm of rainfall.

The report also noted that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate remains open, while Upper Vaitarna's water release, which began on June 22, was stopped on July 6 at 10 AM. The cumulative rainfall recorded at the Bhandup Complex has reached 1,716 mm.