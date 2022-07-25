Mumbai's KEM hospital opts for bed-sharing to decongest emergency ward | File

Amid a surge in patients at the biggest civic-run hospital – King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital – the administration has instructed officials to increase beds in each ward. The officials have also been directed to allow bedsharing of stable patients to the decongest emergency ward (EMS 4A) to accommodate these patients.

Officials said the patient flow has increased due to seasonal flu and accommodating all patients is not possible. Of the 10-15 patients visiting daily, four-five need to be hospitalised.

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean of KEM Hospital, said, “We have directed hospital staff to increase the capacity of all wards by 10 beds. Additionally, bed-sharing of stable patients in the ward will also be allowed.”

According to sources, the hospital is witnessing 80-100 patients daily in each ward, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), due to which all the wards are packed and patients are being adjusted.

“On July 23 there was a ruckus over sharing beds in ward no 11 of KEM Hospital. Now the administration has officially issued a circular of sharing beds to decongest emergency wards. However, it will create more problems for the hospital staff as well as the patients,” said a doctor.

He added that sharing of beds can pose serious risks as a patient suffering from some contagious disease can easily spread it to other patients. “Moreover, the hospital is facing a shortage of manpower,” he said.

According to hospital sources, all the patients are taken to the casualty ward when they arrive and due to the lack of beds, they have to sit or lie down beside other patients.

At present, the number of patients in the hospital is higher than the number of beds. “KEM hospital has over 2,000 beds and they are still facing this issue. At some point, the condition of the hospital is very bad as we have more patients compared to the beds available. If any patient has a fever we administer medicines and ask them to go home, while those who show exhibit symptoms are admitted,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Meanwhile, health experts are against the circular issued on bed-sharing. “With this decision there will be cross spreading of virus among the patients which is the serious matter. The hospital should increase the number of beds or utilise the jumbo centres which are lying vacant since Covid cases have dropped drastically,” said a doctor.