Mumbai's Iconic Parsi Dairy Farm Reopens Days After FDA Suspended Its Licence Over Severe Food & Hygiene Violations |

Mumbai: South Bombay’s iconic Parsi Dairy Farm finally reopened and resumed operations earlier on Wednesday, days after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) raid earlier this month.

The shop, which had remained closed for almost two weeks after the FDA suspended the FSSAI licence of Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd., reopened after the administration found serious food safety and hygiene violations at its manufacturing facility during the raid.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Parsi Dairy Farm has reopened and resumed operations following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raid pic.twitter.com/PKXkzysOtT — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

FDA raid uncovers violations

According to reports, the raid was carried out on July 14 and revealed multiple breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Following the inspection, officials also destroyed food products worth Rs 35.36 lakh as part of a statewide enforcement drive against food safety violations being carried out under the orders of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

During the raid, inspectors found several food safety-related violations, including fly infestation, poor sanitation, raw materials stored directly on the floor, the absence of a protected raw milk reception dock, inadequate pest-proofing, the lack of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and incomplete medical records of food handlers. Furthermore, sanitation records for transport vehicles were also found missing, and several products lacked mandatory food labels such as "Best Before", "Use By", and "Date of Expiry".

Statewide enforcement continues

Subsequently, following the serious food safety violations, inspectors immediately ordered the 110-year-old culinary institution to cease all operations and suspended its licence.

Moreover, the FDA has continued its rigorous statewide food safety enforcement drive, carrying out raids in Goregaon, Govandi, Mulund, Talasari (Palghar), and Vasai, targeting adulterated and improperly labelled dairy products.

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