Mumbai's GMLR Project Advances As 2nd TBM Joins Excavation Of Twin Tunnels |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project has reached a key milestone, with excavation of both tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) now underway. While the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), ‘Tulsi’, has bored 270 metres, the second machine, ‘Vihar’, has commenced tunnelling after successfully clearing its 'Site Acceptance Test'.

Under Phase 3(B) of GMLR project, twin three-lane tunnels spanning 5.34 km, constructed beneath SNGP, connecting Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon East with Amar Nagar in Mulund West.

The first TBM, is currently achieving an average tunnelling speed of six metres per day, with plans to increase the pace to 10 metres daily as work advances, said an official.

The second TBM, ‘Vihar’, is equipped with advanced Single Shield Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) technology, similar to ‘Tulsi’. Featuring a massive 14.49-metre cutter head, the 83-metre-long machine comprises a 22-metre shield section and a three-level, 61-metre backup gantry. Its advanced pressure-control system will help maintain ground stability and ensure safe, controlled excavation beneath SNGP.

Under the GMLR project, each of the twin tunnels will span 6.675 km, including 5.34 km of TBM-driven excavation and the remaining 1.335 km comprising box tunnels, entry and exit ramps, and shafts. With an internal diameter of 13 metres, each tunnel will accommodate three traffic lanes, providing six lanes in total. Both TBMs will advance from Goregaon towards Amar Nagar in Mulund West, creating a direct underground east-west connection between Mumbai’s suburbs.

"Construction of the Mulund-end retrieval shaft and ramps for the GMLR project has necessitated the removal of 743 structures. Of these, 612 have already been cleared, while the remaining 131 are scheduled for removal by December 2026 or early January 2027. Project-affected families (PAPs) will be rehabilitated in housing complexes at Kanjurmarg, where construction is nearing completion," said an official.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said the commencement of excavation by the second TBM, alongside first will accelerate construction of both tunnels and support timely completion of the project. Officials have been directed to closely monitor construction progress, machinery deployment, technical requirements and manpower, while arranging additional resources wherever necessary.

Once operational, the 12.20 km GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel. The entire project is targeted for completion by February 2029.

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