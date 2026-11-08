In Photos: From Resplendent Lights To Traditional Attire, A Look At How Mumbai Celebrated Diwali 2026

The Diwali festival was celebrated with fervour in the whole of Mumbai on Sunday. | Salman Ansari/Free Press Journal, PTI

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai was aglow with resplendent lights and festive fervour as the Diwali festival was celebrated with enthusiasm across the metropolis on Sunday.

Across the city, revellers were seen decked up in traditional attire, shopping at markets and greeting each other.

Mumbai recorded its cleanest Diwali afternoon air in four years, as a strong sea breeze swept the city, as per figures released by the Central Pollution Control Board. However, the readings were recorded before the evening firecrackers began.

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Lakshmi Puja in Mumbai was between 6:27 PM to 8:27 PM

Here is a look at how Mumbai celebrated Diwali 2026:

Visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere at ‘Matunga Lights Up’, a three-day community and welfare event organised on the occasion of Diwali. | Salman Ansari/Free Press Journal

Revellers were seen shopping for Diwali in Mumbai's Dadar area. | ANI

Women seen in traditional attire on the occasion of Diwali in Navi Mumbai. | PTI

The homes of slum dwellers in Mumbai's Ghatkopar were seen lit up for Diwali. | Vijay Gohil/Free Press Journal

A ceremonial bell marks the start of mahurat trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange. | Salman Ansari/Free Press Journal

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