Mumbai's Garib Nagar Demolition Update: Nearly 85% Of Work Completed In Bandra, Western Railway Says Dealing Matter With 'Humanitarian Aspect' - VIDEO

Mumbai: As the demolition drive at Garib Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra is underway, the Western Railway has said that till now, 85 per cent work has been completed, adding that the operation is being handled sensitively with a "humanitarian aspect."

While speaking to IANS, Western Railway CPRO, Vineet Abhishek, said, "The demolition work has been going on continuously... By yesterday evening, we had completed about 60% of the demolition work, and as of today, nearly 85% of the demolition has been completed."

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He also added that authorities are handling the operation carefully as it involves a sensitive human angle. Officials are ensuring safety protocols are followed during the use of heavy machinery and are trying to help anyone facing difficulties.

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"The case is very sensitive. Human angle is involved. We are maintaining the aspect of tolerance and ensuring that no one is harmed. As heavy machinery is running, we are following all safety protocols."

He further added that more than 2,000 water bottles and packed meals have been distributed to people at the site.

Abhishek reiterated that based on the High Court's order, the demolition work is being carried out. He said, "The order of the High Court is very clear and strict that, except for the 100 identified structures, all other structures are illegal and must be demolished. We are doing exactly that."

He also spoke on the stone-pelting issue and demonstration issue that occurred at the site and said, "There was a brief issue that lasted for 10–15 minutes, but we all saw how our team handled it very professionally. Within those 10–15 minutes, the entire situation was resolved and brought under control..."

Yesterday, the anti-encroachment drive turned violent after authorities razed an alleged illegal religious structure, leading to aggressive standoffs as local residents hurled stones, while police lathi-charged the protesters. The police detained around 15 persons for stone-pelting, in which one of its personnel was also injured.

Meanwhile, officials said that nearly 100 eligible slum families living on Western Railway land are likely to be rehabilitated within the next four months. The assurance comes after Western Railway recently wrote to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), seeking action on the rehabilitation proposal.

The development brought partial relief to residents who have been living under fear and uncertainty since the anti-encroachment drive began near Bandra station. Around 500 hutments exist in the settlement, but railway authorities have identified only about 100 families as eligible for rehabilitation.

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