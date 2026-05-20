Bandra Demolition Drive 60% Complete; Stone Pelting During Prayer Structure Removal Triggers Lathi-Charge

Bandra Demolition Drive 60% Complete; Stone Pelting During Prayer Structure Demolition Triggers Lathi-Charge |

Mumbai: Western Railway’s massive anti-encroachment drive in Bandra East’s Gareeb Nagar area turned tense on Wednesday evening after locals allegedly pelted stones at police and railway officials during the demolition of illegal structures built on railway land. The violence broke out during the demolition of a prayer structure, forcing Mumbai Police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Railway officials said nearly 60 per cent of the demolition work has been completed so far.

The large-scale demolition operation, which began on Tuesday morning under heavy security, is being carried out following court orders to clear encroachments near the railway tracks in Bandra East. Authorities said around 1,200 personnel were deployed for the drive, including 500 Mumbai Police personnel, 250 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, 200 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and 250 railway officials from different departments.

Heavy machinery continued pulling down illegal hutments and structures throughout the day. However, tension escalated around 5 pm when one of the prayer structures in the locality was being demolished.

Protest Turns Violent

According to eyewitnesses, a large group of locals gathered beneath the skywalk and began opposing the demolition. Soon, stones, bottles, water buckets and other objects were allegedly hurled at police personnel and railway officials.

The stone pelting reportedly continued for nearly 30 minutes, creating panic in the area. Several women and youths were seen aggressively confronting officials as riot control teams rushed into the locality to bring the situation under control.

Police later conducted a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and clear the area for the demolition squad. Three police personnel were injured in the incident, while several youths and women were detained for allegedly participating in the violence and obstructing government work.

Additional police Commissioner (West Region) Dr.Abhinav Deshmukh told FPJ, “An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, under the jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar police station, as per the High Court’s orders. During the operation, some anti-social elements attempted to obstruct the demolition work by pelting stones at the demolition squad. The Mumbai Police used appropriate force to disperse the miscreants. The process of registering an FIR is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in vandalism. Three persons sustained minor injuries, including two RPF personnel and one Mumbai Police constable.”

Biker Breaches Security Zone

Amid the chaos, a biker allegedly breached the police barricading and entered the restricted demolition zone at high speed, creating panic among security personnel. Police said efforts were underway to trace the individual.

Despite the unrest, railway authorities resumed the demolition work within minutes after the situation was brought under control. Officials said the remaining illegal structures in the area would be demolished over the next few days.

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Railways Distribute Food and Water

During the operation, railway authorities distributed drinking water bottles and food packets to affected residents. Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vinit Abhishek said efforts were being made to minimise inconvenience to displaced families.

Officials also stated that residents were being given adequate time to vacate their homes before demolition. Authorities maintained that the drive was necessary to clear railway land and ensure safety near the tracks.

The demolition drive has now become one of the biggest anti-encroachment operations carried out in the Bandra railway belt in recent years, exposing the challenges authorities face while removing long-standing settlements amid emotional public resistance and law-and-order concerns.

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